Sri Lanka extends warm wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD – Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday felicitated the Pakistani nation on 75th Independence Day.

In a tweet, President Rajapaksa congratulated the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the Day, on behalf of the Government and people of Sri Lanka.

"May the friendship between both our nations grow from strength to strength. Happy Independence Day," his tweet read.

On behalf of the Government and people of #SriLanka I congratulate the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of #Pakistan on their 75th #IndependenceDay. May the friendship between both our nations grow from strength to strength. Happy Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/LkIyfp9gLa — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) August 14, 2021

Today marks 74 years since the Muslim-majority nation got freedom from British rule in 1947, when the subcontinet was partitioned between Pakistan and India.