Pakistan, India exchange sweets on Independence Day

LAHORE – Pakistani Rangers on Saturday (today) exchanged sweets with India’s Border Security Force at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day.

Amid the strained ties with arch-rival India, the goodwill gesture was made by officials from the Punjab Rangers and India's BSF to mark the special day.

Pakistan Rangers and Border Security Force (BSF) exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar, Punjab on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan



"We will also gift sweets to them tomorrow," says BSF commandant Jasbir Singh pic.twitter.com/NzjGOgGOMy — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

Indian reports quoting BSF commandant Jasbir Singh cited “As per the long-standing traditions, security forces of the two sides exchange sweet on the special occasion. Today, Pakistan Rangers shared sweets on their independence day at Attari-Wagah border, we will also gift sweets to them tomorrow”.

The exchange of sweets on Independence Day is a tradition between the neighboring South Asian countries. The practice is a confidence-building measure and an attempt to establish peace between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Meanwhile, the eastern border between the two countries had been closed in wake of the Covid pandemic, while all diplomatic associations are also on halt since the revocation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s (IIOJK) special status by India. However, the military practice continued to take place separately on either side of the border, even during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, but remain closed to the public.

Earlier, the two forces exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eidul Adha.