Pakistan to soon make Gilgit-Baltistan its 5th province: PM Imran vows
Share
Gilgit – Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced granting the provisional-provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan in an Independence Day parade on Sunday.
Premier said the move was being taken in line with the United Nationals Security Council’s resolutions.
PM Imran said that due to the ongoing elections in the region, he cannot announce the development packages now.
He also praised the Pakistan Army and ISI in his speech and said that without them, defending the country wouldn’t be possible.
He slammed BJP for promoting sectarian hate in Pakistan, saying that New Delhi was behind the unrest in Pakistan. The prime minister appraised Pakistan's agencies for foiling India's conspiracies to spread anarchy in the country.
Lambasting at the opposition, he said "Those who call themselves democrats have started a programme according to which they are discrediting the country's judiciary and military,"
- Pakistan’s rank drop to 120 in World Justice Project 202003:08 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
-
- Pakistan to soon make Gilgit-Baltistan its 5th province: PM Imran vows01:45 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
- One million evacuated as Asia's most powerful super Typhoon Goni ...01:12 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
- PML-N to launch 'Sher Jawan' movement today: a platform for student ...01:08 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
- Stone dairy with an Emirati comic flavor Bin Swelah10:44 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir arrives in Pakistan, visits Panagah in ...09:45 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- James Bond star Sean Connery dies at 9006:37 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020