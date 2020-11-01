Jawad Ahmad tests positive for COVID-19 

02:19 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
Jawad Ahmad tests positive for COVID-19 
LAHORE – Famous Pakistani singer Jawad Ahmad has tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (Sunday). 

According to media details, Jawad Ahmad after testing positive for the novel coronavirus has quarantined himself at his home as a precautionary measure.

Earlier on Saturday, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and Senator Musadik Malik tested positive for coronavirus.

Jawad Ahmad tests positive for COVID-19 
02:19 PM | 1 Nov, 2020

