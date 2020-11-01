Jawad Ahmad tests positive for COVID-19
LAHORE – Famous Pakistani singer Jawad Ahmad has tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (Sunday).
According to media details, Jawad Ahmad after testing positive for the novel coronavirus has quarantined himself at his home as a precautionary measure.
