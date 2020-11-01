At least 2 dead, 5 injured in Quebec stabbings
Share
MONTREAL – Police arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring other five in a stabbing rampage near the provincial legislature on Halloween.
As per the police officials, they arrested a male on Sunday early morning. Authorities told neighbouring residents to stay indoors as the investigation was still ongoing.
Five victims have been transported to a local hospital, but their immediate condition was not known, according to police spokesperson Etienne Doyon.
It quoted Doyon as saying that the suspect was in his mid-20s and was also taken to a hospital for evaluation.
“On behalf of the Quebec City police, I want to offer my sincerest condolences to the loved ones and families of the people who died today,” Doyon said.
***ATTENTION*** | Peu avant 1h du matin, le SPVQ a arrêté un suspect | Nous demandons toujours aux citoyens de la ville de Québec de rester à l’intérieur, les portes verrouillées car une enquête est toujours en cours.— Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) November 1, 2020
-
- Resolution seeking disqualification of Ayaz Sadiq submitted in Punjab ...02:13 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- PM Imran to launch CPEC City project on Nov 1801:51 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
-
-
-
- Maya Ali pens heartfelt note on father's fourth death anniversary01:11 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Justin Bieber opens up about being ‘suicidal’12:47 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020