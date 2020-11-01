PPP compares PM’s visit to GB with 'pre-poll rigging'

KARACHI – Pakistan People’s Party has expressed reservations over the Prime Minister Imran Khan visit to Gilgit-Baltistan ahead of assembly elections.

PPP leader and Senator Sherry Rehman, while reacting to PM Imran’s visit, said that the Prime Minister and the federal ministers are illegally running an election campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan. PPP has filed a petition in the GB chief court against such violations in the election, she said.

PPP has filed a petition in the GB chiefcourt against such violations in election rules,but instead of waiting for the court to rule on Monday, the PM has decided to add to this flagrant rigging,misuse of federal resources by landing in GB to campaign.Totally against Election Act https://t.co/8qvQGNeEjL — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) November 1, 2020

Sherry Rehman said that election rules are being openly violated in the region as the federal ministers, Imran Khan himself has arrived in Gilgit-Baltistan to run the election campaign.

The PPP leader said that development projects were being announced during public gatherings, which could not be allowed after the election schedule is announced, and termed it an open rigging by the Prime Minister and his ministers.

PPP’s Sharmila Farooqi in a tweet states the visit as “Blatant Pre-poll rigging in Gilgit Baltistan”.

Blatant Pre poll rigging in Gilgit Baltistan! pic.twitter.com/YXXchkdI0L — Sharmila faruqi (@sharmilafaruqi) November 1, 2020

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday visited GB and addressed from the Azadi Parade ceremony PM also announced to give provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan keeping in view United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.