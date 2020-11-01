PPP compares PM’s visit to GB with 'pre-poll rigging'
KARACHI – Pakistan People’s Party has expressed reservations over the Prime Minister Imran Khan visit to Gilgit-Baltistan ahead of assembly elections.

PPP leader and Senator Sherry Rehman, while reacting to PM Imran’s visit, said that the Prime Minister and the federal ministers are illegally running an election campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan. PPP has filed a petition in the GB chief court against such violations in the election, she said.

Sherry Rehman said that election rules are being openly violated in the region as the federal ministers, Imran Khan himself has arrived in Gilgit-Baltistan to run the election campaign.

The PPP leader said that development projects were being announced during public gatherings, which could not be allowed after the election schedule is announced, and termed it an open rigging by the Prime Minister and his ministers.

PPP’s Sharmila Farooqi in a tweet states the visit as “Blatant Pre-poll rigging in Gilgit Baltistan”.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday visited GB and addressed from the Azadi Parade ceremony  PM also announced to give provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan keeping in view United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

