05:07 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
MOFA debunks Indian propaganda about Pakistanis residing in France
ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office of Pakistan has taken the notice of fake news regarding Pakistani nationals residing in France being spread by Indian fake media and fake Twitter accounts.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said, “The baseless and misleading information is patently handiwork of Indian anti-Pakistan propaganda machine working overtime”.

Pakistanis residing in France are law-abiding and contributing positively to the French economy, he added.

The Spokesperson said there are no complaints from them of difficulties in the aftermath of the recent developments.

