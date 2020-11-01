Pakistan beat Zimbabwe in second ODI
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan have taken an unassailable series lead over Zimbabwe after winning the second ODI in Rawalpindi by six wickets on Sunday.
Bating first, Zimbabwe set a victory target of 206 runs for the loss of all wickets in 45.1 overs.
In reply, Pakistan achieved the target in 35.2 overs for the loss of four wickets.
Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed took five wickets and was declared man of the match. Babar Azam scored his first ODI half-century as captain.
First ODI fifty as captain! Well played @babarazam258 🙌— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 1, 2020
Live Updates: https://t.co/WM4rHDzWMw
WATCH #PAKvZIM ➡ https://t.co/TFQynkDyzy#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/W0qBXZpnAr
Haider Ali, a young batsman, made his ODI debut in the second game, replacing the injured Haris Sohail who top-scored for Pakistan on Friday.
Spinner Shadab Khan is still struggling with a thigh injury that he received during practice matches in Lahore.
The final ODI will take place on Tuesday.
Pakistan Team
Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan.
Zimbabwe Team
Zimbabwe: Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Brian Chari, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani.
