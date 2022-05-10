Awn Chaudhry appointed adviser to PM Shehbaz Sharif on sports and tourism

ISLAMABAD – Jahangir Tareen group (PTI)’s key member Awn Chaudhry has been appointed as the adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on sports and tourism.

President Dr Arif Alvi okayed the appointment on the advice of PM Shehbaz, following which an official notification was also issued.

According to the notification, Chaudhry’s post will be equal to that of a federal minister.