Awn Chaudhry appointed adviser to PM Shehbaz Sharif on sports and tourism
12:20 PM | 10 May, 2022
Share
ISLAMABAD – Jahangir Tareen group (PTI)’s key member Awn Chaudhry has been appointed as the adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on sports and tourism.
President Dr Arif Alvi okayed the appointment on the advice of PM Shehbaz, following which an official notification was also issued.
According to the notification, Chaudhry’s post will be equal to that of a federal minister.
Awn Chaudhry refuses to accept post of Censor ... 10:49 PM | 6 Oct, 2019
LAHORE - Awn Chaudhry on Sunday refused to accept the post of chairman of the Censor Board Punjab. Chaudhry, who is ...
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Awn Chaudhry appointed adviser to PM Shehbaz Sharif on sports and ...12:20 PM | 10 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz orders restoration of NCOC as Pakistan reports first ...11:45 AM | 10 May, 2022
- FM Bilawal Bhutto vows to strengthen ties with China11:07 AM | 10 May, 2022
- World Bank assures support to economic reforms in Pakistan10:36 AM | 10 May, 2022
- PTI worker sent to jail for sharing Maryam Nawaz’s ‘deepfake ...10:06 AM | 10 May, 2022
Dania reveals hidden side of Aamir Liaquat’s personality in new interview – DP ...
12:15 AM | 10 May, 2022
- 'Naya Naya': Former Strings member Bilal Maqsood releases first solo10:59 PM | 9 May, 2022
- Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed acquitted in case of 'violating sanctity' of ...05:05 PM | 9 May, 2022
- Pakistan's first hand-drawn film selected for France’s Annecy ...10:29 PM | 9 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022