Direct cargo service between Pakistan and Russia begins

09:43 PM | 23 May, 2023
KARACHI – A direct cargo service between Pakistan and Russia by sea has started.

According to the CEO of a private company, a ship carrying Russian goods has left St. Petersburg and will arrive at Karachi Port on May 25, in just 18 days. A second ship carrying Russian cargo will arrive in Karachi on May 29.

He said that ships carrying transshipments from countries like India, China and Africa are also arriving in Pakistan and this will help Pakistan boost its foreign exchange reserves.

It should be mentioned that Pakistani imports from Russia stand at $300 million, while exports stand at $150 million. Pakistan has the potential for $2.5 billion exports to Russia.

How much discount Pakistan is getting on Russian oil?

Which city is Europe's cheapest city to visit? Here is the answer ...

09:46 PM | 23 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee makes marginal gains against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee slightly moved up against the US dollar despite the looming economic uncertainty.

During the inter-day trading, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar, appreciating nearly Rs0.11 during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday. PKR was being traded at 286.45 before noon.

The stability comes after the dilapidating rupee registered losses against the greenback for the fourth consecutive session. Data shared by State Bank shows that the local currency settled at 286.56 on Monday.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-23-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 23, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550

