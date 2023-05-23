Direct cargo service between Pakistan and Russia begins

KARACHI – A direct cargo service between Pakistan and Russia by sea has started.

According to the CEO of a private company, a ship carrying Russian goods has left St. Petersburg and will arrive at Karachi Port on May 25, in just 18 days. A second ship carrying Russian cargo will arrive in Karachi on May 29.

He said that ships carrying transshipments from countries like India, China and Africa are also arriving in Pakistan and this will help Pakistan boost its foreign exchange reserves.

It should be mentioned that Pakistani imports from Russia stand at $300 million, while exports stand at $150 million. Pakistan has the potential for $2.5 billion exports to Russia.