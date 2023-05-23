Which city is Europe's cheapest city to visit? Here's the answer based on actual survey

BERLIN – If you are also planning Europe tour in days to come, we are here to inform you about the cheapest city of the continent.

Your search for the cheapest city should end as Portuguese capital Lisbon is the answer to your query.

Lisbon has been chosen the most affordable city in the continent according to an annual survey carried out by ABTA , a leading association of travel agents and tour operators.

Besides Lisbon, Vilnius, Lithuania, Krakow were also ranked best in order in terms of affordability by the body, easing the conundrum faced by travelers.

The analysis carried out by ABTA ()previously known as Association of British Travel Agents) across 35 European cities, is based on money spent on 12 tourist activities, including sightseeing trips, a two-night stay at any three-star property, a dinner for two with wine, and transport within the city.

With a winning bid of £225 (INR 23,095), Lisbon, the pedestrian’s paradise, took home the prestigious title, Schengenvisainfo reported.

As per the survey, some of the most popular tourist attractions in Lisbon to visit are Saint George’s Castle which is located atop a hill, Belem Tower which is famous for its stunning architectural design, Jeronimos Monastery which also houses vast and beautiful garden and Lisbon’s Oceanarium which is packed with travelers at night.

Moreover, the National Museum of Ancient Art is also frequented by globetrotters as over 40,000 pieces of art can mesmerize them.

The global inflation has also not impacted Lisbon as visitors don’t need to spend tons of money as compared to previous years.

Interestingly, Athens was ranked first in terms of affordability last year but it came in fourth place now.

If you are among the billionaires and want to splash money, the survey has also analysed most expensive cities across Europe according to which Amsterdam (Netherlands) comes at number one followed by Venice (Italy), Paris (France), Dublin (Ireland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).