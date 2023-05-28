Thailand welcomes one million Chinese tourists as borders reopen: Here's what govt aims for

BANGKOK - In what appears to be a promising development, Thailand has recorded the arrival of one million Chinese tourists between January and May 18 following the reopening of China's borders, it emerged on Sunday.

The news comes as a positive sign for Thailand's tourism industry which was badly hit during the pandemic and led to layoffs.

Government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri shared in a statement that the expected spending by Chinese visitors for this year is projected to reach 446 billion baht ($13.18 billion) while the total number of Chinese tourists is expected to hit the five million mark.

As far as flight operation is concerned, flights from China to Thailand rose 98% from a year earlier to 12,805 between October and April, the government spokesman said.

Last year, Thailand experienced a significant decline in Chinese tourist arrivals, with only 274,000 visitors due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic. However, the recent surge in arrivals signals a potential recovery for the sector. Prior to the pandemic, Thailand welcomed approximately 11 million Chinese tourists in 2019.

The government earlier said that overall foreign tourist arrivals were 9.47 million from January to mid-May, compared with 11.15 million visitors in the whole of 2022.

Thailand's tourism sector plays a significant role in the country's economy, and the strong growth experienced in the first quarter has exceeded expectations. The rebound in tourism activity has had a positive impact on employment generation.

The Asian country is a top tourism destination when it comes to spots for holiday goers and globetrotters and is loved by all those wishing to explore its distinct culture, cuisines, history and nightlife.

Thailand is famous for several reasons and attracts millions due to its rich cultural heritage deeply rooted in Buddhism, stunning natural beauty of Phuket and Pattaya, warm hospitality of Bangkok, mouthwatering cuisine, temples and historical sites recognized by UNESCO, festivals and wellness and spa retreats.