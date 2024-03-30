Drunk Indian pilot loses job after international trip

MUMBAI - An Indian airline has terminated the employment of a pilot who tested positive for alcohol during a routine examination.

The pilot was tested through a breathalyzer following an international flight from Phuket to Delhi and investigations were launched after it was confirmed that he had consumed alcohol.

The pilot, associated with Air India and identified as the senior member in the cockpit for the flight, might face further consequences as the carrier intends to escalate the matter further by filing a criminal complaint with local authorities.

"We have zero tolerance for these things and have taken very strong action, of not only terminating his service but are also planning to file an FIR as operating a flight under the influence of alcohol is a criminal act. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been informed," airline sources said.

Airline sources have emphasized a policy of "zero tolerance" regarding such incidents and have taken decisive action in response.

Notably, this incident underscores the strict measures in place for aviation personnel, particularly pilots, who are subjected to mandatory post-flight alcohol testing following international flights.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had previously announced the suspension of nine pilots and 32 cabin crew members for failing pre-flight breathalyzer tests last year, highlighting the seriousness of alcohol-related violations within the aviation industry.

According to established protocols, failing a breathalyzer test results in an automatic suspension of the pilot's license for three months. A repeat offense carries more severe consequences, including a three-year ban from flying.

As far as the statistics are concerned, they paint a bleak picture as in the first six months of 2023, 33 pilots and 97 cabin crew members were found to have consumed alcohol.