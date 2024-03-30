Toba Tek Singh incident: Man confesses to raping sister before choking her to death

JHANG – The prime suspect of Toba Tek Singh incident has confessed to raping his sister before strangling her to death, reports quoted police statement as having said.
Faisal and his father Abdul Sattar were arrested by police earlier this week for killing 22-year-old Maria allegedly for honour. However, the latest revelation by the prime suspect has given a new angle to the case.
Earlier this month, the young woman was choked to death by his brother in front of other family members. A disturbing clip of the murder went viral online in which the brother of the accused can be seen strangling the victim.
Shockingly, father and other members of the family were in same room as killing took place. The police filed a case after the video surfaced.
A case was registered against the brother for allegedly killing his sister in front of his family. The incident reportedly occurred between March 17, 18. The video is said to be of Chak 277 JB, Toba Tek Singh, while exact premises remain unknown.
As the situation unfolds, another brother of the victim shared a video statement, revealing that he had secretly filmed the incident, adding that he had not released it earlier out of fear of being murdered by his brother.
Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in open market on 30 March 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.40 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.9
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.