Toba Tek Singh incident: Man confesses to raping sister before choking her to death

JHANG – The prime suspect of Toba Tek Singh incident has confessed to raping his sister before strangling her to death, reports quoted police statement as having said.

Faisal and his father Abdul Sattar were arrested by police earlier this week for killing 22-year-old Maria allegedly for honour. However, the latest revelation by the prime suspect has given a new angle to the case.

Earlier this month, the young woman was choked to death by his brother in front of other family members. A disturbing clip of the murder went viral online in which the brother of the accused can be seen strangling the victim.

Shockingly, father and other members of the family were in same room as killing took place. The police filed a case after the video surfaced.

A case was registered against the brother for allegedly killing his sister in front of his family. The incident reportedly occurred between March 17, 18. The video is said to be of Chak 277 JB, Toba Tek Singh, while exact premises remain unknown.

As the situation unfolds, another brother of the victim shared a video statement, revealing that he had secretly filmed the incident, adding that he had not released it earlier out of fear of being murdered by his brother.