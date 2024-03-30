Search

Business

20kg flour bag price goes down in Punjab

07:20 PM | 30 Mar, 2024
20kg flour bag price goes down in Punjab
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The price of 20 kilogramme flour bag saw a significant drop in Punjab due to decreasing wheat prices in open market. 

Flour mills has reduced the price of the 20kg bag by Rs200, marking the second cut in eight days as earlier the price was decreased by Rs80.

The price of 20kg flour bag of various brands now ranges between Rs2,400 to Rs2,565. The price in open market has fallen below the government rates as the it had fixed the price of 20kg bag at Rs2,790.

The development comes after wheat prices saw significant decline in open market. It is being expected that the support price for the new wheat yield would be fixed at Rs3,500 per mound.

Furthermore, the government has made the screening of every flour bag foolproof to maintain the quality.

