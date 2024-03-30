Alia Bhatt and Harshdeep Kaur sing ‘Ikk Kuddi’ together at Hope Gala in London

Alia Bhatt is one of the most glamorous and loved Bollywood actresses. She is known for her portrayal of women in troubling situation and she has received several awards for her impeccable performances in Hindi movies. The British actress of Indian descent, who mostly works in Hindi films, has won the National Film Award once and Filmfare Award six times.
A short video of Alia Bhatt singing ‘Ikk Kuddi’ with Punjabi singer Harshdeep Kaur at Hope Gala in London is going viral on social media. The two celebrities mesmerized the audience at the event by singing the love song together.
Harshdeep Kaur is called "Sufi Ki Sultana" because of her soulful Sufi renditions, but she is a successful playback singer too. She won two reality shows and later established herself as a lead singer in the Indian film industry. She has several hit Hindi, Punjabi and English songs to her credit.
Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in open market on 30 March 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.40 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.9
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
