Alia Bhatt and Harshdeep Kaur sing ‘Ikk Kuddi’ together at Hope Gala in London

07:58 PM | 30 Mar, 2024
Alia Bhatt and Harshdeep Kaur
Alia Bhatt is one of the most glamorous and loved Bollywood actresses. She is known for her portrayal of women in troubling situation and she has received several awards for her impeccable performances in Hindi movies. The British actress of Indian descent, who mostly works in Hindi films, has won the National Film Award once and Filmfare Award six times.

A short video of Alia Bhatt singing ‘Ikk Kuddi’ with Punjabi singer Harshdeep Kaur at Hope Gala in London is going viral on social media. The two celebrities mesmerized the audience at the event by singing the love song together.

Harshdeep Kaur is called "Sufi Ki Sultana" because of her soulful Sufi renditions, but she is a successful playback singer too. She won two reality shows and later established herself as a lead singer in the Indian film industry. She has several hit Hindi, Punjabi and English songs to her credit. 

