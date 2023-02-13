Search

US dollar strengthens against Pakistani rupee in interbank market

Web Desk 09:08 PM | 13 Feb, 2023
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee on Friday witnessed marginal losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.06% in the interbank market.

The local currency declined by 16 paisas to close at Rs269.44 against the greenback on the first day of the new trading week. Last week, the US dollar closed at Rs269.28.

In the open market, the dollar was traded at Rs273.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the Pakistan’s central bank have further fallen by $202 million, hitting to another low as Pakistan reportedly failed to strike a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

