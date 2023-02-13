Netizens spot Indian actor Kartik Aryan's lookalike in Pakistan

Lollywood's rising star Hira Khan won the hearts of many with her dreamy marriage proposal to Arslan Khan in a romantic video, which was widely shared on social media.
The couple's delightful Mayun ceremony and vibrant Mehndi night dance videos have also become a hit online.
Netizens can't help but notice that the groom, Arslan Khan, bears a striking resemblance to Indian actor Kartik Aryan. Many have commented that their smiles and features are quite similar.
Kartik Aryan is a prominent Indian actor, renowned for his standout roles in the films Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Freddy.
This discovery has elicited a mixed response from Khan's fans and admirers. While some concur with the news, others contend that Khan surpasses Aryan.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee on Friday witnessed marginal losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.06% in the interbank market.
The local currency declined by 16 paisas to close at Rs269.44 against the greenback on the first day of the new trading week. Last week, the US dollar closed at Rs269.28.
In the open market, the dollar was traded at Rs273.
The foreign exchange reserves held by the Pakistan’s central bank have further fallen by $202 million, hitting to another low as Pakistan reportedly failed to strike a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed downward trend in domestic markets of Pakistan as per tola price dropped by Rs800 to reach Rs197,600 on Monday.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold slipped by Rs686 to settle at Rs169,410.
In the international market, the commodity also lost its ground as it decreased by $5 to reach $1,860 per ounce.
Last week, the prices of per tola and 10 grams of gold increased by Rs400 and Rs343, respectively.
