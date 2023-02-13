Netizens spot Indian actor Kartik Aryan's lookalike in Pakistan

Lollywood's rising star Hira Khan won the hearts of many with her dreamy marriage proposal to Arslan Khan in a romantic video, which was widely shared on social media.

The couple's delightful Mayun ceremony and vibrant Mehndi night dance videos have also become a hit online.

Netizens can't help but notice that the groom, Arslan Khan, bears a striking resemblance to Indian actor Kartik Aryan. Many have commented that their smiles and features are quite similar.

Kartik Aryan is a prominent Indian actor, renowned for his standout roles in the films Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Freddy.

This discovery has elicited a mixed response from Khan's fans and admirers. While some concur with the news, others contend that Khan surpasses Aryan.