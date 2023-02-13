Shehnaaz Gill stuns fans in statement pink saree

Bollywood's effervescent and bubbly singer-actress, Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to stardom with her Bigg Boss 13 stint, is now winning millions of hearts.

The diva, whose ethereal beauty and happy-go-lucky personality have made her one of the most sought-after actresses in B-town, is racking up films, music videos, magazine covers and whatnot following her overnight success due to her talent.

The Sat Shri Akaal England famed actress recently posed for the Indian entertainment fraternity's celebrated magazine, Filmfare. The starlet posted a BTS video in her breathtaking saree that has everyone obsessed.

The Honsla Rakh actress aced a hot pink-coloured saree with a unique yet giant bow and a cleavage-baring blouse. With her statement saree, Gill kept her hair and makeup minimal to accentuate her natural beauty with a spectacular piece of fashion.

The coveted magazine's Instagram caption reads, "I am emotional, but I am strong’ – That’s our February Cover Star Shehnaaz Gill talking straight from the heart in a candid chat with our Editor Aakanksha Naval-Shetye about her big Bollywood debut and all things heart! Honest and sans any filters, the young star is an overload of all things cute and topped with oodles of sass!"

Social media users showed love for the Daaka diva as she set the temperature soaring with her latest pictures.

On the work front, Gill will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh and Bhagyashree.

In a recent interview with Connect, Gill said, “From him, I’ve learned to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated for a release in April 2023.

Shehnaaz also has Sajid Khan’s 100% in the pipeline. The film features John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.