Pakistan-born American miniature artist Shazia Sikander awarded Japan's Fukuoka Prize
09:50 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
Source: Shahzia Sikander (Instagram)
Pakistan-born miniature artist Shazia Sikander has been awarded Japan's Fukuoka Prize in Arts and Culture.

According to a statement issued here, the Fukuoka Prize Committee honoured Shazia Sikander for her contribution to traditional art form innovation, including her use of digital technology in miniature painting, a Mughal period art form.

The Fukuoka City International Foundation and the Japanese city of Fukuoka created the Fukuoka Prize in 1990.

Individuals, groups, and organisations are recognised for their outstanding contributions to the preservation of Asian culture.

The prize aims to raise awareness about the richness of Asian cultures and establish a broad framework for Asian people to share ideas and learn from one another.

The Fukuoka Prize is celebrating its 32nd year this year. The prize has been given to 118 notable personalities in their respective disciplines during the last 31 years.

