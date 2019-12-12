Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to tie the knot next year in Indian Kashmir?
MUMBAI - Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their relationship official since some time and a lot of speculations about their wedding are making rounds.
According to recent reports, the couple will tie the knot next year. Mumbai Mirror reported that the wedding will take place in Indian-administered Kashmir.
The reason they chose Kashmir was because Alia fell in love with the valley during shooting for film Raazi, said the report. However, no official announcement has been made by the star duo.
On the work front, Alia and Ranbir are shooting for Brahmastra, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.
Here, waiting excitedly for the wedding news of the glamorous couple.
Are you excited too?
