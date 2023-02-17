Salman Khan refuses to 'spy on Pakistan'

Salman Khan has reportedly declined to work in the biopic 'Black Tiger', based on the life of Ravindra Kaushik, a spy of Indian intelligence agency RAW.
The Dabangg star is presently associated with the successful spy series named Tiger, which is predicted to expand in the future. It has been reported that Khan opted out of another spy movie as he didn't want to invite comparisons between the two distinct characters.
Director Rajkumar Gupta originally held the rights to make the film. However, after verifying Salman's participation in the project and failing to renew the rights, they lapsed and were subsequently obtained by Anurag Basu.
The film is now set to be produced by Anurag Basu, who also has The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor in mind as a potential collaborator.
It's worth noting that the renowned Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik was also referred to as Tiger, adding further resemblance. Thus, following several deliberations with his team, the Bollywood Hungama report disclosed that Khan ultimately decided to abandon the project.
Basu's take on Kaushik in Black Tiger differs greatly from the Tiger film series. Nevertheless, he remains uncertain about the casting of the character, and it is rumoured that he may consider a younger actor for the role.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|265
|268
|Euro
|EUR
|282.2
|285
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|700
|700.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195
|197.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.48
|38.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – Gold witnessed a downward trend on Friday after as per tola price in Pakistan decreased by Rs2,800 per tola to reach Rs193,200.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold dropped by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs165,638.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs3,800 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price dropped by $15 to reach $1,824 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
