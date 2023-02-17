Search

LifestyleViral

Salman Khan refuses to 'spy on Pakistan'

Web Desk 09:02 PM | 17 Feb, 2023
Salman Khan refuses to 'spy on Pakistan'
Source: Instagram

Salman Khan has reportedly declined to work in the biopic 'Black Tiger', based on the life of Ravindra Kaushik, a spy of Indian intelligence agency RAW.

The Dabangg star is presently associated with the successful spy series named Tiger, which is predicted to expand in the future. It has been reported that Khan opted out of another spy movie as he didn't want to invite comparisons between the two distinct characters.

Director Rajkumar Gupta originally held the rights to make the film. However, after verifying Salman's participation in the project and failing to renew the rights, they lapsed and were subsequently obtained by Anurag Basu.

The film is now set to be produced by Anurag Basu, who also has The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor in mind as a potential collaborator.

It's worth noting that the renowned Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik was also referred to as Tiger, adding further resemblance. Thus, following several deliberations with his team, the Bollywood Hungama report disclosed that Khan ultimately decided to abandon the project.

Basu's take on Kaushik in Black Tiger differs greatly from the Tiger film series. Nevertheless, he remains uncertain about the casting of the character, and it is rumoured that he may consider a younger actor for the role.

Did Katrina Kaif reject Salman Khan?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

'ZalmiRaalal' - Mahira Khan shines in Peshawar Zalmi's latest anthem

08:23 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

WATCH – Junaid Khan, Zarnish Khan appear on Mirza Malik show

11:31 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Hira Mani and Ahsan Khan's new BTS video wins over internet

07:35 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Art can unite Pakistan and India, says Shabana Azmi

07:08 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Aiman Khan opens up about her comeback in showbiz industry

04:20 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Did Katrina Kaif reject Salman Khan?

02:54 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

President Alvi calls ECP chief for 'urgent meeting' on elections

09:40 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 17, 2023

08:04 AM | 17 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 265 268
Euro EUR 282.2 285
UK Pound Sterling GBP 315 319
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 73.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 70 70.7
Australian Dollar AUD 180 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 700 700.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 195 197.2
China Yuan CNY 38.48 38.86
Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.33 34.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83
Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 74.06 74.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.97 26.27
Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold witnessed a downward trend on Friday after as per tola price in Pakistan decreased by Rs2,800 per tola to reach Rs193,200.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold dropped by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs165,638.

Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs3,800 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price dropped by $15 to reach $1,824 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-resisters-gains-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: