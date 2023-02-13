Kuruluş Osman actor and wife die under debris after devastating earthquake in Turkiye

The devastating earthquake that struck Turkiye last Monday claimed the lives of Çağdaş Çankaya and his wife Zilan Tigris, who were both well-known figures in their respective fields.

Çağdaş was a central character in the popular Turkish series "Kuruluş: Osman", while Zilan was a talented musician. The unfortunate news of their passing was confirmed by the production company Bozdağ Films on their official Instagram account, leaving many hearts heavy in the aftermath of the disaster.

The caption reads: "We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Çağdaş Çankaya, his wife, and all those who lost their lives in the earthquake. May they rest in peace and may God have mercy on their souls.”

Çankaya was known for his portrayal of an important soldier at Konya Palace in the series.

The earthquake that occurred on February 6 has resulted in a staggering loss of life, with the death toll surpassing 34,000 across Turkey and Syria.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has reported that the death toll in Syria has reached 5,273 and is expected to rise to 7,000.

After several days of search and rescue operations in the aftermath of the earthquake, the focus in the northwest regions of Syria has shifted to removing the bodies of those who were unable to be rescued. The rescue teams have unfortunately had to halt their efforts to locate survivors.