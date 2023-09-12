South Indian superstar Ram Charan strikes a pose in Pakistani designer's outfit

Pakistani fashion designer, Faraz Manan, has solidified his name among international fashion fraternity and Bollywood celebrities are his biggest fans!

The designer has dressed many A-list celebrities back at home, and in Bollywood. With the addition of Ram Charan donning a Faraz Manan outfit, it looks like Manan's talent has reached South India as well.

Charan, famed for starring in the South Indian blockbuster movie RRR, recently created buzz when he stepped out for pictures wearing Manan's design.

Clad in a champagne color gold embroidered kurta pajama with its detailed embroidery, the South India megastar gave fashion icons a run for their money.

Faraz Manan holds a unique position in the fashion industry known for playing with vibrant colors, handmade embroidery and lace with modern designs and etched his name in the fashion world. The Pakistani designer has also designed clothes for various B-Town personalities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit.

On the professional front, Charan will next be seen in Chiranjeevi's Game Changer.