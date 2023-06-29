Search

Lifestyle

Karan Johar, Ram Charan and others 'to become Academy members'

Web Desk 06:37 PM | 29 Jun, 2023
Karan Johar, Ram Charan and others 'to become Academy members'
Source: Instagram

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced the addition of 398 new members, with a significant representation from the Indian film industry.

Esteemed names such as Mani Ratnam, Karan Johar, Shaunak Sen, and MM Keeravani are among those on the list.

Their latest roster of members encompasses a diverse group from various countries, including renowned international figures like Taylor Swift and Ke Huy Qwan, along with numerous talented individuals from India. Karan Johar, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR are just a few of the many Indian artists joining the Academy's prestigious ranks.

Among the Indian talents included in the list are Jr NTR and Ram Charan from the film RRR, producer Karan Johar, directors Mani Ratnam and Chaitanya Tamhane, music directors MM Keeravani and Chandrabose, casting director KK Senthil Kumar, and documentary maker Shaunak Sen. Additionally, Bela Bajaria (executive, Netflix), Rafiq Bhatia (music, Everything Everywhere All At Once), Andrij Parekh (cinematographer, The Zookeeper's Wife), Shivani Pandya Malhotra (executive, Red Sea Film), Shivani Rawat (executive, ShivHans Pictures), Girish Balakrishnan (production and technology), Kranti Sarma (production and technology), Haresh Hingorani (visual effects, Laal Singh Chaddha, Zero), and P.C. Sanath (visual effects, 5 Rupees, Baahubali: The Beginning) are also part of the distinguished group.

Taking to their official Instagram account, they expressed pride in welcoming these exceptional artists and professionals into their esteemed membership, acknowledging their contributions to the arts, sciences, and global film community. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

The Academy's decision to invite 398 new members marks a reduction compared to previous years, as they aimed to address diversity concerns and increase the representation of women and individuals from non-white backgrounds. This move comes after the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite gained attention on social media, highlighting the lack of diversity in the glitzy Oscars.

With over 10,000 members now, the Academy plays a pivotal role in the Hollywood film industry. The newly invited members will have various responsibilities, including voting for the nominees for the annual Oscars ceremony.

The 2023 class of members boast a significant demographic shift, with 40 per cent identifying as women, 34 per cent representing underrepresented ethnic and racial communities, and 52 per cent hailing from 50 countries and territories outside the United States.

Earlier this year, several Indian artists made waves at the Oscars, with MM Keeravani and Chandrabose winning the Oscar for Best Song for "Naatu Naatu" from RRR. The Indian production "The Elephant Whisperers" also triumphed, securing the award for Best Documentary Short. Shaunak Sen's "All That Breathes" received a nomination in the Best Documentary category as well.

The highly anticipated Oscars ceremony for the next year is scheduled to take place on March 10.

Sarwat Gilani reveals Karan Johar lauded her work in ‘Churails’

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Kinza Hashmi and Indian actor Karan Wahi team up for a romantic song

09:29 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Iqra Aziz reveals her character in 'Allahyar and 100 Flowers of God'

11:37 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

WATCH: Title track of Mehwish Hayat and Wahaj Ali's upcoming film released

03:32 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

Information Ministry announces new and stronger policies for Pakistani music industry

11:21 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

What's cooking between AP Dhillon and Khushi Kapoor?

10:37 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Here's how Pakistani and Indian celebrities marked Yoga Day

09:28 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Karan Johar, Ram Charan and others 'to become Academy members'

06:37 PM | 29 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 29, 2023

08:40 AM | 29 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 29, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.99 769.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 41.98 42.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.58 36.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.55 948.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.93 177.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 744.17 752.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 29, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (29 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: