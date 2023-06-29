Karan Johar, Ram Charan and others 'to become Academy members'

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced the addition of 398 new members, with a significant representation from the Indian film industry.

Esteemed names such as Mani Ratnam, Karan Johar, Shaunak Sen, and MM Keeravani are among those on the list.

Their latest roster of members encompasses a diverse group from various countries, including renowned international figures like Taylor Swift and Ke Huy Qwan, along with numerous talented individuals from India. Karan Johar, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR are just a few of the many Indian artists joining the Academy's prestigious ranks.

Among the Indian talents included in the list are Jr NTR and Ram Charan from the film RRR, producer Karan Johar, directors Mani Ratnam and Chaitanya Tamhane, music directors MM Keeravani and Chandrabose, casting director KK Senthil Kumar, and documentary maker Shaunak Sen. Additionally, Bela Bajaria (executive, Netflix), Rafiq Bhatia (music, Everything Everywhere All At Once), Andrij Parekh (cinematographer, The Zookeeper's Wife), Shivani Pandya Malhotra (executive, Red Sea Film), Shivani Rawat (executive, ShivHans Pictures), Girish Balakrishnan (production and technology), Kranti Sarma (production and technology), Haresh Hingorani (visual effects, Laal Singh Chaddha, Zero), and P.C. Sanath (visual effects, 5 Rupees, Baahubali: The Beginning) are also part of the distinguished group.

Taking to their official Instagram account, they expressed pride in welcoming these exceptional artists and professionals into their esteemed membership, acknowledging their contributions to the arts, sciences, and global film community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

The Academy's decision to invite 398 new members marks a reduction compared to previous years, as they aimed to address diversity concerns and increase the representation of women and individuals from non-white backgrounds. This move comes after the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite gained attention on social media, highlighting the lack of diversity in the glitzy Oscars.

With over 10,000 members now, the Academy plays a pivotal role in the Hollywood film industry. The newly invited members will have various responsibilities, including voting for the nominees for the annual Oscars ceremony.

The 2023 class of members boast a significant demographic shift, with 40 per cent identifying as women, 34 per cent representing underrepresented ethnic and racial communities, and 52 per cent hailing from 50 countries and territories outside the United States.

Earlier this year, several Indian artists made waves at the Oscars, with MM Keeravani and Chandrabose winning the Oscar for Best Song for "Naatu Naatu" from RRR. The Indian production "The Elephant Whisperers" also triumphed, securing the award for Best Documentary Short. Shaunak Sen's "All That Breathes" received a nomination in the Best Documentary category as well.

The highly anticipated Oscars ceremony for the next year is scheduled to take place on March 10.