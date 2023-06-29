Veteran actor Shakeel Yousuf passes away at 85

KARACHI – Veteran actor Shakeel has passed away at the age of 85 after being hospitalized with arthritis, and heart complications.

Yousuf Kamal, widely recognised by his stage name Shakeel Yousuf, will be buried in Karachi tomorrow.

Born on May 29, 1938, Shakeel worked in in radio, theatre and films for over 60 years.

His notable work includes popular PTV drama serials Uncle Urfi (1972), Aangan Terha (1984), and Ankahi (1982).

His international breakthrough came in the form of the biographical English film Jinnah (1998), where he portrayed the role of Pakistan's first Prime Minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, alongside the legendary Christopher Lee.

Condolences from fellow actors including Bushra Ansari and Rubina Ashraf among others have been pouring in for the late actor: