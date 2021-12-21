Fashion Face-off - Mahira Khan and Nina Kashif sizzle in white outfit
Mahira Khan and Nina Kashif ventured into the world of production with their very first web series titled Baarwan Khiladi. The web series is written by Shahid Dogar and directed by Adnan Sarwar.
While the Humsafar star is one of the leading ladies of Lollywood who is loved for her beautiful looks and impeccable acting talent, Nina has years of expertise and hard work and she won the Lux Style Award (LSA) for Best TV Play.
This time around, both ladies were spotted in a stunning white outfit. The Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star wore the dress at LSA 2021. Now the ivory silk gown by “Feeha Jamshed Official” was worn by Nina too.
Needless to say, both the ladies looked stunning and graceful while sporting the ethereal look. Here is the stunning picture of the duo dressed in the same dress.
On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.
Mahira Khan reminisces about life before becoming ... 03:31 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Lollywood queen Mahira Khan is an elite female superstar of Pakistan with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster ...
