Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021: South Korea beat Pakistan in semi-final thriller

05:29 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
DHAKA – South Korea defeated Pakistan in the first semi-final of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy played in B in Dhaka's Maulana Bhashani National Stadium on Tuesday.

Korea booked their place in the final round after winning the match by 6-5 goals.

Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta said that the team played well in the match but two goals from the penalty strokes served a major blow to the team.

Pakistan fail to qualify for the final of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, for the first time since inception of this tournament.

The second semi-final will be played between Indian and Japan. 

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

