Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021: South Korea beat Pakistan in semi-final thriller
DHAKA – South Korea defeated Pakistan in the first semi-final of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy played in B in Dhaka's Maulana Bhashani National Stadium on Tuesday.
Korea booked their place in the final round after winning the match by 6-5 goals.
Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta said that the team played well in the match but two goals from the penalty strokes served a major blow to the team.
Pakistan fail to qualify for the final of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, for the first time since inception of this tournament.
The second semi-final will be played between Indian and Japan.
