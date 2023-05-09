Sri Lankan media rejects India’s claims about shifting of Asia Cup

The Sri Lankan media and cricket board have dismissed the news about Asia Cup being shifted to Sri Lanka from Pakistan.

According to Sri Lankan media, the Sri Lankan cricket board was unaware of any decision regarding the hosting of the event and stated that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting would be the platform for deciding the venue.

Earlier, Indian media reported that Sri Lanka was selected as the host country for Asia Cup due to the hot weather conditions in the UAE. Furthermore, the media reported that Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka had agreed to play the event in Sri Lanka. However, these claims were rubbished by Sri Lankan media and the cricket board.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had already expressed their disagreement with the decision to shift the event out of Pakistan. They had suggested a hybrid model where Pakistan would host all other matches of the Asia Cup except for India’s, which would be played at a neutral venue. However, Indian media reported that broadcasters were not satisfied with this proposal.

Sri Lankan media and cricket board have refuted the claims made by Indian media regarding the venue for the Asia Cup. The final decision about the hosting of the event will be taken in the ACC meeting, and the PCB has indicated that they would boycott the event if it were held outside Pakistan.