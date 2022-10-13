Babar Azam becomes fastest Asian batsman to score 11,000 runs
LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Thursday added another feather to his cap after becoming the fastest batter in Asia to reach the 11,000 runs in international cricket.
The 27-year-old batsman achieved the milestone in 251 innings, surpassing India’s Virat Kohli who reached the mark in 261 innings.
Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had achieved the milestone in 262 innings while Pakistan’s Javed Miandad in 266 innings.
Babar Azam set the record while playing against Bangladesh in a match of the tri-series in New Zealand when he smashed 55 runs off 40 balls.
Babar, Mohammad Rizwa and Nawaz powered Pakistan to beat the rival team by seven wickets in a nail-biting contest.
