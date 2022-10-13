Babar Azam becomes fastest Asian batsman to score 11,000 runs
Web Desk
08:35 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Babar Azam becomes fastest Asian batsman to score 11,000 runs
Source: social media
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Thursday added another feather to his cap after becoming the fastest batter in Asia to reach the 11,000 runs in international cricket.

The 27-year-old batsman achieved the milestone in 251 innings, surpassing India’s Virat Kohli who reached the mark in 261 innings.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had achieved the milestone in 262 innings while Pakistan’s Javed Miandad in 266 innings.

Babar Azam set the record while playing against Bangladesh in a match of the tri-series in New Zealand when he smashed 55 runs off 40 balls.

Babar, Mohammad Rizwa and Nawaz powered Pakistan to beat the rival team by seven wickets in a nail-biting contest.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan set another T20I ... 08:06 PM | 13 Oct, 2022

CHRISTCHURCH – Pakistan’s star opening pair – Babar Rizwan and Mohammad Rizwan – has rewrite ...

More From This Category
Mohammad Rizwan surpasses Suryakumar Yadav as ...
12:42 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
PAKvNZ: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 5 wickets to ...
08:00 AM | 14 Oct, 2022
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan set another T20I ...
08:06 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to qualify for Women’s ...
05:12 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
PAKvBAN: Babar, Rizwan power Pakistan to victory ...
10:05 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
Sourav Ganguly ‘denied second term’ as BCCI ...
07:40 PM | 12 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
The Legend of Maula Jatt finally hits Pakistani cinemas
12:17 PM | 14 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr