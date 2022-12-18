Iran’s Hadi Choopan wins Mr Olympia 2022

LAS VEGAS – Iranian professional bodybuilder Hadi Choopan has been crowned the 2022 Mr. Olympia title at LA's Planet Hollywood Resort.

The 35-year-old stunned favorites Big Ramy, and Derek Lunsford as he secured most points in pre-judging rounds.

Mr. Olympia is the biggest bodybuilding event of the year and holds a reputation for prestigious titles that any pro bodybuilder could achieve. The event brings in the best competitors from across the world all seeking to be crowned best bodybuilder.

The reigning champion Mamdouh ‘Big Ramy’ Elssbiay, who hailed from Egypt, stood fifth this year.

Hadi Choopan also bagged $400,000 in prize money, and Derek Lunsford secured $150,000 with the second spot. The third position goes to Nick Walker who was awarded $100,000.

Brandon Curry and Mamdouh Elssbiay stand at fourth and fifth and secured $40,000 and $35,000. Samson Dauda was sixth in the top 10, Hunter Labrada at seventh, Andrew Jacked at Eighth, and William Bonac, and Rafael Brandao was ranked at the bottom in the top 10 list.

