Unbothered Deepika Padukone leaves for Qatar to attend FIFA World Cup Final amid Pathaan boycott

In a shocking and confusing state of events, Indian extremists have demanded a ban on the upcoming Bollywood movie Pathaan due to lead actress Deepika Padukone's sleazy dance and clothes.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is confident that no one will be able to halt Pathaan from being released.

Despite the potential threats, Padukone was apparently unbothered by any of the controversy left for Qatar to promote the duo's film on FIFA World Cup 2022.

The Indian extremist groups have announced a boycott of the film due to Padukone's saffron dress in the song "Besharm Rang" from Pathaan that they considered 'religious fanaticism'.

For those unversed, the color saffron is considered sacred in the Hindu religion, and if that wasn't enough these Hindu extremists have also objected to Khan wearing green clothes in the song.

The Home Minister of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, who belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party, opposed the song and the color of the Gehraiyaan actress's clothes and objected that Padukone supports the protests at Jawaharlal Nehru University. He said that if the scenes of the film are not changed, they will ban it in Madhya Pradesh.

However, according to Indian media reports, when Deepika Padukone was leaving for Qatar from Mumbai airport, there were no signs of worry on her face and she was smiling, looking quite jovial. Padukone also posed for photographers at the airport after which she left.

Donning a yet chic airport outfit, the Happy New Year actress opted for a beige drawstring hooded windbreaker over a white top matched with beige pants. The Ram Leela diva with her million-dollar smile interacted with the paparazzi, looking anything but worried.

The 36-year-old actress will unveil the trophy in the final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and will also attend the closing ceremony.

On the work front, Padukone has an interesting lineup of films including Cirkus, Jawan, Fighter, and Project K in the pipeline.