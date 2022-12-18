Iran arrests popular actress over her support for anti-government protests
04:21 PM | 18 Dec, 2022
Iran arrests popular actress over her support for anti-government protests
TEHRAN – Authorities in Iran on Sunday arrested a known actress Taraneh Alidoosti for supporting a man who was executed for his involvement with the anti-state demonstrations.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that Alidosti, the star of Oscar-winning movie, “The Salesman”, was arrested a week after she expressed solidarity with Mohsen Shekari, 23, who was executed over protests by the Iranian government.

Alidosti was charged with “spreading falsehoods” about the nationwide protests that have gripped Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September.

Iran authorities have already executed two men who were initially held under protest-related charges and the capital offence of “Moharabeh” or “waging war against God”.

According to the report published on IRNA’s official Telegram channel, Alidoosti was arrested because she did not provide “any documents in line with her claims”.

“His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organisation who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action, is a disgrace to humanity,” said Alidoosti on her Instagram.

Alidosti Iranian actor Taraneh Alidoosti posted an image of herself without a headscarf to show solidarity with anti-government demonstrations around the country in November.

