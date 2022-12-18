Faizan Sheikh dances his heart out with wife and sister at a wedding

As the wedding season is here, Pakistani families have decided to throw some of the best dance performances during the mehndi ceremonies of their friends and family.

Following the protocol of having a fat, desi wedding, Lollywood actor Faizan Sheikh, along with his family, danced to a number of cult-classic mehndi songs.

Sheikh was accompanied by his sister Rabya Kulsoom, and her wife Maham Aamir, who are also accomplished actors with successful careers of their own.

Kulsoom, who was accompanied by her showbiz industry friend Srha Asghar, danced to Bollywood numbers.

The Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai actor also posted some of the breathtaking performances from the wedding that garnered tons of appreciation from netizens who were in awe to watch the family in harmony.

Giving ultimate couple goals, Sheikh and Amir danced to Nach Punjaban.

The sister-in-law duo also channelled their 'inner Alia Bhatt' as they took the prize for their stunning dance moves to Dholida.

On the work front, Sheikh was recently seen in Pyaar Aur Kirayedar, The Mazedaar Show, Get Set Go, and Jeem Chay.