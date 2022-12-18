Punjab CM Parvez Elahi unhappy with Imran Khan’s criticism of Gen Bajwa

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is unhappy with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for his continuous criticism of former army chief General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Speaking to a private news channel, Elahi said he had asked the former prime minister not to criticise General (r) Bajwa during his Liberty Chowk rally.

“Imran Khan criticised General (r) Bajwa in his Lahore speech in my presence which is injustice to me,” the CM said.

Elahi said that he and his party will be the first ones to defend General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa if anything is said against the former army chief now onwards.

“I felt very bad when Khan was speaking against Gen [r] Bajwa,” Parvez said, adding that the former army chief was a “benefactor” and nothing should be said against benefactors.

“Gen (r) Bajwa gave many favours to him [Khan] therefore the favours shouldn’t be forgotten,” the Punjab CM reminded the PTI chief.

He said they are allies of the PTI and not opponents but they can’t forget the favours of their “benefactors”.

Parvez Elahi said the PML-Q endorsed Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the Punjab Assembly, but it could not stab its benefactors in the back.

“General [r] Faiz Hamid committed many abuses and tried to send [us] behind bars. He was against us,” Elahi said.

Imran Khan in his Lahore speech announced the date to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

Imran Khan thanked the two provincial chiefs for their cooperation with his party and said he had consulted PTI lawyers on the move, adding that the Constitution did not allow elections to be delayed beyond 90 days of an assembly’s dissolution.