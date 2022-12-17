Imran Khan announces dissolution of Punjab, KP assemblies on Dec 23
LAHORE – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday that Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies will be dissolved next Friday (Dec 23).
Addressing a public gathering at the Liberty Chowk in Lahore, he thanked Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and KP CM Mahmood Khan for backing his decision. He said, "After disbanding the assemblies, we will start preparation for elections".
"Our struggle for transparent elections in the country will continue," he said, adding that only clear majority empowered a government to take drastic measures to drive the country out of crisis.
He also lashed out at the chief election commissioner (CEC) for being "dishonest", adding that attempts would be made to delay the elections in the country. He, however, clarified that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is bound to hold elections within 90 days of dissolution of the provincial assemblies.
At the start of his speech, he narrated how a plot was made to topple his government. He categorically said that there was person behind the removal of his government. "It was Gen Bajwa [former chief of army staff]," he stated.
Earlier in the day, the Punjab chief minister vowed to back all decisions to be taken by Khan for dissolving the assemblies.
"I will support all decisions of Imran Khan. I owed the Punjab Assembly to Imran Khan and I have returned it to him," he wrote on Twitter.
