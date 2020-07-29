I’ve found my no.1 in Pakistan: Esra Bilgic
Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, essaying the role of Halime Sultan, Tweeted a cryptic message related to Pakistan and all her fans can't help but wonder what its about.
I’ve found my no. 1 in Pakistan. 💃🏻— Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic) July 27, 2020
“I’ve found my no. 1 in Pakistan,” Tweeted Bilgic.
Can you guess what Bilgic is referring to? Because we are clueless!
Pakistani fans are smitten with the entire cast of Dirilis Ertugrul, especially Bilgic, and her popularity continues to escalate each day. From magazine covers to ambassadorship, the Turkish beauty has the entire nation swooning.
Earlier this month, rumours about her becoming the ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi had been rife on social media. Esra has already been signed by a major local brand as the face of their new campaign.
Ertuğrul has been all the rage in Pakistan since the moment it was available and the love for it continues to grow even more than it already has! The series is still #1 in Pakistan on Netflix and has become a phenomenal worldwide hit.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
