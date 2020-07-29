Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Rajouri
12:16 PM | 29 Jul, 2020
Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Rajouri
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district today (Wednesday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred two youth and injured another during a military operation in Nowshehra area of the district.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the troops launched a cordon and search operation at Warpora in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The troops cordoned off the area and launched house-to-house searches.

