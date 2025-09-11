KUNMING – Global South Media and Think Tank Forum 2025 in Kunming accused United States of conducting long-standing campaign of global ideological influence, described as “mind colonization.”

Titled “Colonization of the Mind — The Means, Roots, and Global Perils of U.S. Cognitive Warfare,” the report was issued by the Xinhua Institute, affiliated with China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency. It systematically traces the historical roots, methods, and perceived global risks of U.S. influence campaigns.

The report claims that US efforts to shape global ideology date back to the nation’s founding, citing the era of “Manifest Destiny” and the Monroe Doctrine as early examples of ideological expansion. It highlights the post-World War II period, including the Marshall Plan and Cold War propaganda efforts, as foundational to what it calls modern “cognitive warfare.” In recent years, the report says, the U.S. has leveraged digital technology and artificial intelligence to influence global public opinion.

According to study, US ideological campaigns are highly organized, involving government agencies, NGOs, media outlets, and think tanks. It alleges that NGOs, such as the National Endowment for Democracy, receive U.S. funding to support political movements abroad, while media and think tanks promote narratives favorable to American interests. Digital platforms, the report claims, allow for precise information manipulation, amplifying pro-U.S. viewpoints and suppressing dissent.

The report warns that this influence has caused political, economic, and social harm worldwide, including government overthrows, erosion of cultural confidence, and the imposition of economic models ill-suited to local conditions. It also claims some elites in developing countries have become proxies for U.S. interests.

It also highlights growing resistance from Global South nations and presents China’s initiatives including the Global Development, Security, Civilization, and Governance Initiatives, as alternatives designed to support independent, culturally grounded development paths.

The report frames the Global South as increasingly aware of U.S. influence campaigns, positioning China as a leader in promoting independent and autonomous development on the international stage.