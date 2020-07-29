'Ramy' becomes the first Muslim American sitcom to get an Emmy nomination

12:30 PM | 29 Jul, 2020
'Ramy' becomes the first Muslim American sitcom to get an Emmy nomination
Share

Congratulations are in order for Ramy Youssef as he celebrates his first trio of Emmy nominations for his Hulu comedy series Ramy. It is the first Muslim American sitcom to bag an Emmy nomination.

Youssef, has been nominated for outstanding lead actor and director, with an additional nod for supporting actor Mahershala Ali.

View this post on Instagram

الحمدلله 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

A post shared by ramy youssef (@ramy) on

Created by Ari Katcher, Ryan Welch and Youssef, Ramy revolves around on a first-generation American Muslim, who embarks on a spiritual journey within his politically segregated New Jersey community.

The actor-director will be up against veterans Michael Douglas from The Kominsky Method, Eugene Levy from Schitt’s Creek and Don Cheadle from Black Monday.

Earlier this year, Youssef scored a Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a television series.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Comedian Farrukh Shah who impersonated as Imran ...
07:39 PM | 29 Jul, 2020
16th Resistance International Film Festival opens ...
07:33 PM | 29 Jul, 2020
The ultimate guide to 2020 fashion trend
06:00 PM | 29 Jul, 2020
Getting married in 2020? Here’s how your ...
05:55 PM | 29 Jul, 2020
'Ramy' becomes the first Muslim American sitcom ...
12:30 PM | 29 Jul, 2020
Jannat Mirza stuns in recent bridal shoot
12:13 PM | 29 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Comedian Farrukh Shah who impersonated as Imran Khan in TV shows dies of heart attack
07:39 PM | 29 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr