Umar Akmal's suspension reduced to half from three years
Share
LAHORE - Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal’s suspension has been reduced to one-and-a-half years after he was given relief in his three-year ban.
According to media reports, the decision to reduce the ban came following his appeal today (Wednesday).
Former Supreme Court judge Mr Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, issued order on Umar Akmal’s appeal.
Earlier, the he had reserved the decision after listening to the arguments of both sides.
On 27 April, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Mr Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, had banned Umar Akmal for three years after finding him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents.
Earlier, Batsman Umar Akmal was slapped with three-year suspension by the PCB Disciplinary Panel for not reporting approaches by corrupt elements.
- Hajj pilgrims to perform Waqoof-e-Arafat today09:56 AM | 30 Jul, 2020
- HUAWEI Nova 7i – A Trendsetter in the Realm of Smartphone ...11:57 PM | 29 Jul, 2020
- Three injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC11:09 PM | 29 Jul, 2020
- Top Pakistan cleric calls for extending Eid holidays09:58 PM | 29 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan parliament passes key bills to come out of FATF grey list09:27 PM | 29 Jul, 2020
- 16th Resistance International Film Festival opens for entries07:33 PM | 29 Jul, 2020
- The ultimate guide to 2020 fashion trend06:00 PM | 29 Jul, 2020
- Getting married in 2020? Here’s how your wedding day will look like05:55 PM | 29 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020