Cricket World Cup 2023 action is all set to start from today with a bang, with defending champions England locking horns with New Zealand in the opening game of the much-anticipated event on Thursday at the start of a marathon tournament.

Three Lions will take on Kiwis in the maiden game of the event at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and the match will begin at 1:30 pm PST.

England is facing Kiwis after victory over Bangladesh in a warm-up game as the first match against Men in Blue was washed out after day-long showers.

New Zealand, on the other hand, come to the main event with injury concerns as skipper Kane Williamson is likely to miss today’s game as a protective measure.

Despite the injury concerns, New Zealand players are in form as the squad bagged both practice games and are looking to advance momentum against England to clinch their first WC title.

In term of playing XI, not much has changed from last World Cup as Kiwis and Three Lions have retained most of their key players. Eoin Morgan however was replaced by Jos Buttler, and Tom Latham is leading his side as Williamson recovers from injury.

England vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Match Live Streaming

England vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 live streaming in Pakistan

England vs New Zealand maiden match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP.

The match is being telecasted live on the PTV Sports and A-Sports.

England vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 live streaming in India

The match is being live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar. The warm-up match will also be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.