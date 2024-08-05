Search

Bangladesh cricket team's arrival to Pakistan delayed

Web Desk
09:35 PM | 5 Aug, 2024
Source: File photo

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced that the departure of its men's 'A' team to Islamabad has been delayed by 48 hours due to "unforeseen circumstances," according to a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

This delay follows news of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning and fleeing the country on Monday after a crackdown on demonstrations, which initially began as protests against job quotas and evolved into a movement demanding her resignation, resulted in hundreds of deaths.

The Bangladesh "A" cricket team was originally scheduled to arrive in Islamabad early on Wednesday for a series of two four-day matches and three 50-over matches, scheduled from August 10-27.

"The BCB and PCB have been in regular contact over the past two days and will continue to collaborate on the revised tour itinerary, with further details to be provided in due course," the PCB stated.

The unrest in Bangladesh threatens not only the Pakistan series but also the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled for October in Bangladesh.

