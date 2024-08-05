FBR issues schedule of taxes for traders under Trader-Friendly Scheme

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced adjustable advance tax rates for traders under the Trader-Friendly Scheme. According to the new rates, a monthly tax of PKR 5,000 will apply to 78 percent of areas.
The scheme sets the following tax rates: PKR 10,000 for 14 percent of areas, PKR 20,000 for 5 percent of areas, PKR 30,000 for 2 percent of areas, PKR 45,000 for 0.6 percent of areas, and PKR 60,000 for 0.32 percent of areas.
Additionally, traders can receive a 25 percent discount if they make a one-time tax payment under the scheme.
Muhammad Naeem Mir, the Chief Coordinator of the Trader-Friendly Scheme, mentioned that traders who find the tax rates in their areas too high can submit their objections to the Regional Tax Office.
Traders are advised to submit their objections in writing and to obtain a written receipt upon submission.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 5, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.80
|186.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.