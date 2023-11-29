Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy unveiled: CR7 museum in Saudi Arabia celebrates football royalty

In the heart of Saudi Arabia, a newly inaugurated museum pays homage to the illustrious career of football maestro Cristiano Ronaldo. Devotees of the legendary player can embark on a unique journey through a treasure trove of personal memorabilia, including match-worn jerseys, coveted awards, and iconic footwear, offering an intimate peek into the life and legacy of this football icon.
From the inaugural steps onto the pitch to the record-breaking milestones, the CR7 Museum spans Ronaldo's entire career across major soccer leagues, including his current exploits with the Saudi club Al Nassr. Visitors are treated to a visual odyssey, reliving Ronaldo's historic moments through interactive displays that vividly showcase his most memorable matches and championships.
"This is My Story. From Madeira to Saudi Arabia, my CR7 Signature Museum is now open in Riyadh," declared the museum's official Instagram account, echoing Ronaldo's sentiments to his staggering 600 million followers.
The museum provides a comprehensive narrative, encapsulating Ronaldo's journey from humble beginnings to global stardom. Noteworthy achievements, including his five prestigious Ballon d'Or awards, are proudly displayed, inviting admirers to bask in the glory of the soccer legend's triumphs.
Ronaldo's waxen doppelgangers spread across Madame Tussauds and a historic unveiling in Times Square, New York, stands testament to his global impact. In a unique twist of fandom, Ronaldo reportedly invested over $20,000 in 2015 to acquire a wax figure by the same sculptor responsible for Madrid's Museum of Wax, proudly exhibited in his Madrid residence.
Even as the museum immortalizes his past, Ronaldo continues to write football history in the present. A recent standout performance saw him secure a brace against Al-Akhdoud in a 3-0 victory in the Saudi Pro League, setting a new record for the most top-flight goals in football history at an astounding 527. His second goal, a breathtaking long-range lob with no goalkeeper under the crossbar, added another chapter to his illustrious career.
In the realm of football, the CR7 Museum not only stands as a tribute to Ronaldo's greatness but also serves as a living testament to his ongoing legacy, allowing fans to witness firsthand the incredible journey of one of the sport's true titans.
Pakistani rupee witnessed marginal losses against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Wednesday, the dollar was being quoted at 285.6 for selling and 288.65 for buying purposes.
Euro price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 360 for buying, and 363 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 76.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.6
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.25
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|750.11
|758.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.58
|39.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.63
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.36
|923.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.1
|322.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.01
|8.16
KARACHI – The gold price moved up down in the local market in line with massive increase in international market.
On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold saw an increase of Rs943 to reach Rs186,900.
Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,830, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,750 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,500.00.
In international market, the price of precious metal went up by $29 to settle at $2,044 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
