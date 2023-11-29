Search

LifestyleSports

Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy unveiled: CR7 museum in Saudi Arabia celebrates football royalty

Web Desk
09:22 PM | 29 Nov, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy unveiled: CR7 museum in Saudi Arabia celebrates football royalty
Source: Instagram

In the heart of Saudi Arabia, a newly inaugurated museum pays homage to the illustrious career of football maestro Cristiano Ronaldo. Devotees of the legendary player can embark on a unique journey through a treasure trove of personal memorabilia, including match-worn jerseys, coveted awards, and iconic footwear, offering an intimate peek into the life and legacy of this football icon.

From the inaugural steps onto the pitch to the record-breaking milestones, the CR7 Museum spans Ronaldo's entire career across major soccer leagues, including his current exploits with the Saudi club Al Nassr. Visitors are treated to a visual odyssey, reliving Ronaldo's historic moments through interactive displays that vividly showcase his most memorable matches and championships.

"This is My Story. From Madeira to Saudi Arabia, my CR7 Signature Museum is now open in Riyadh," declared the museum's official Instagram account, echoing Ronaldo's sentiments to his staggering 600 million followers.

The museum provides a comprehensive narrative, encapsulating Ronaldo's journey from humble beginnings to global stardom. Noteworthy achievements, including his five prestigious Ballon d'Or awards, are proudly displayed, inviting admirers to bask in the glory of the soccer legend's triumphs.


 

Ronaldo's waxen doppelgangers spread across Madame Tussauds and a historic unveiling in Times Square, New York, stands testament to his global impact. In a unique twist of fandom, Ronaldo reportedly invested over $20,000 in 2015 to acquire a wax figure by the same sculptor responsible for Madrid's Museum of Wax, proudly exhibited in his Madrid residence.

Even as the museum immortalizes his past, Ronaldo continues to write football history in the present. A recent standout performance saw him secure a brace against Al-Akhdoud in a 3-0 victory in the Saudi Pro League, setting a new record for the most top-flight goals in football history at an astounding 527. His second goal, a breathtaking long-range lob with no goalkeeper under the crossbar, added another chapter to his illustrious career.

In the realm of football, the CR7 Museum not only stands as a tribute to Ronaldo's greatness but also serves as a living testament to his ongoing legacy, allowing fans to witness firsthand the incredible journey of one of the sport's true titans.

Cristiano Ronaldo dons Saudi attire, wields sword in national day’s video

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:47 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

Saudi ambassador, PFF NC chairman discuss plans to elevate football ...

10:16 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: How and where to buy Pakistan vs Tajikistan ...

03:45 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

Naimal Khawar celebrates 30th birthday in style

11:35 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Pakistan end in defeat as Saudi Arabia dominate in World Cup ...

11:15 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Tuba Anwar celebrates birthday with family and friends

04:15 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Honouring the legacy of Qandeel Baloch: 'Wakhri' to premiere at the ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:43 PM | 29 Nov, 2023

US military aircraft crashes off coast of Japan

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 29 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 29th November, 2023 

Forex

Pakistani rupee sees marginal decline against US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, & Riyal; check forex rates

Pakistani rupee witnessed marginal losses against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the dollar was being quoted at 285.6 for selling and 288.65 for buying purposes.

Euro price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 360 for buying, and 363 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 76.25.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.6  288.65 
Euro EUR 312  315 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360  363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.25  79
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.25 77.25
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 750.11 758.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.58 39.98
Danish Krone DKK 41.38 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.63
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.36 923.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 741.26 749.26
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 320.1 322.6
Thai Bhat THB 8.01 8.16

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates see big increase in Pakistan; Check today gold price here

KARACHI – The gold price moved up down in the local market in line with massive increase in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 29 November 2023

On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold saw an increase of Rs943 to reach Rs186,900.

Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,830, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,750 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,500.00.

In international market, the price of precious metal went up by $29 to settle at $2,044 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: