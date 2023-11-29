US military aircraft crashes off coast of Japan

At least one of the eight crew members killed in the crash of a US military aircraft on Wednesday while on a training mission off the southern coast of Japan, according to the Japanese coast guard.

The spokesperson for the Japanese coast guard, Kazuo Ogawa, stated that the reason of the disaster and the whereabouts of the other seven passengers were not immediately known.

The military aircraft 'CV-22B Osprey' belongs to the 353rd Special Operations Wing, which was stationed at Yokota Air Base, according to a statement released by U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command.

According to the command, the accident happened "while performing a routine training mission off the shore of Yakushima Island."

The Air Force also has several military aircraft 'Ospreys' stationed in Japan, although the majority are flown by the U.S. Marine Corps. Search and rescue efforts are in progress, according to Air Force Special Operations Command.

According to international media, the crew's status could not be further disclosed until their next of kin are notified.

The Osprey is a hybrid aircraft that can rotate its propellers forward and cruise at a considerably quicker speed than an airplane while in flight. It takes off and lands like a helicopter.