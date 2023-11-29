Sikh yatris robbed by 'policemen' in Lahore

LAHORE – In a shocking incident, robbers wearing police uniforms got away with valuables from a family of Sikh yatris in Punjab's capital city.
They were robbed in Lahore's Gulberg neighbourhood when they were out for shopping.
The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore has been given a 48-hour ultimatum by Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to apprehend the robbers.
He stated that the culprits should be quickly identified, the degree of carelessness should be established, and the culpable police should be disciplined with the use of CCTV cameras.
According to Naqvi, it is sheer carelessness to rob a Sikh family in a place like Gulberg. According to him, Sikh followers are visitors, and it is our duty to keep them safe.
Sikh yatris from Pakistan, Malaysia, Australia, Canada, India and other countries have just marked 554th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib.
Last week, Sikh pilgrims performed their religious rituals of Akhand Path, Shabad Kirtan, Ashnan and others at Gurdwara Janam Asthan. This week, they performed the ritual of Matha Teki at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda.
Pakistani rupee witnessed marginal losses against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Wednesday, the dollar was being quoted at 285.6 for selling and 288.65 for buying purposes.
Euro price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 360 for buying, and 363 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 76.25.
KARACHI – The gold price moved up down in the local market in line with massive increase in international market.
On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold saw an increase of Rs943 to reach Rs186,900.
Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,830, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,750 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,500.00.
In international market, the price of precious metal went up by $29 to settle at $2,044 per ounce.
