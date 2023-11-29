Sikh yatris robbed by 'policemen' in Lahore

LAHORE – In a shocking incident, robbers wearing police uniforms got away with valuables from a family of Sikh yatris in Punjab's capital city.

They were robbed in Lahore's Gulberg neighbourhood when they were out for shopping.

The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore has been given a 48-hour ultimatum by Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to apprehend the robbers.

He stated that the culprits should be quickly identified, the degree of carelessness should be established, and the culpable police should be disciplined with the use of CCTV cameras.

According to Naqvi, it is sheer carelessness to rob a Sikh family in a place like Gulberg. According to him, Sikh followers are visitors, and it is our duty to keep them safe.

Sikh yatris from Pakistan, Malaysia, Australia, Canada, India and other countries have just marked 554th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib.

Last week, Sikh pilgrims performed their religious rituals of Akhand Path, Shabad Kirtan, Ashnan and others at Gurdwara Janam Asthan. This week, they performed the ritual of Matha Teki at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda.