Police kill six robbers in Lahore’s Iqbal Town encounter

LAHORE – Police killed six robbers during an encounter at a house in Iqbal Town area of Lahore on Saturday.

Reports said six men broke into the house in College Block for robbery when they were spotted by the family.

A member of the family immediately informed the police through an emergency call on 15. A police party reached the spot when the dacoits opened fire on the personnel.

During the intense exchange of fire, all the six robbers were killed on the spot. Bodies have been shifted to hospital for further legal-medico procedure.

The Killed robbers have been identified as Ali Raza, Imran, Chand, Wasim son of Sharif, Wasim, and Ali Raza son of Rahmat Ali.

Meanwhile, Punjab IGP Usman Anwar appreciated the CIA and teams of operation wings for the successful operation. He said the police teams adopted best strategy to eliminate the robbers and save the family.