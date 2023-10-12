Robbers who raped two sisters in Sheikhupura killed in police encounter

LAHORE – A 'friendly fire' incident during an alleged encounter near Ghazi Meenara on the Sheikhupura-Sargodha Road left five dacoits dead on Thursday.

According to DPO Sheikhupura Zahid Nawaz, the criminals opened fire on a police van that was carrying their gang members. "But they missed the objective as the gunshots struck their comrades inside the van, and as a result, all five dacoits died," he told the media.

The officer added that they were wanted for rape with women during robberies. "The dacoits had raped two sisters during a heist a month ago. They had been recognised since their DNA had matched on multiple occasions," he added.

The Sheikhupura Police were also conducting raids in order to apprehend the shooters, he concluded.