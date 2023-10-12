Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorce with Ayesha Saif after 2 years of marriage

Junaid Safdar, the scion of Sharif family and grandson of former PM Nawaz Sharif, has divorced his wife Ayesha Saif after two years of marriage.

The son of PML-N chief organizer has decided to close the chapter which he started with Ayesha, the daughter of Saif-ur-Rehman, former head of now-defunct Ehtesaab Bureau.

"News about my divorce is true," Safdar said in an Instagram story on Thursday evening.

"This is an entirely private matter and I request the media to respect our privacy."

"I hope with this decision we find our peace In Shaa Allah. I will speak no further on this matter."

"I wish her well," Junaid added.

Junaid has also removed all his pictures with his former wife on Instagram.

Insiders revealed to DailyPakistan that Junaid and Ayesha had been in arguments for quite some time, over his plans to step into politics to carry on the family’s legacy.

As Sharif family is known to keep their personal affairs private, the separation between Junaid, and Ayesha remained under wrap till now.

No other member of the Sharif family has shared any public statements surrounding the divorce.

Junaid and Ayesha’s marriage was solemnised in August 2021 in London at a hotel on the Hyde Park Corner in Knightsbridge. The event was attended by Safdar's grandfather, his uncle Hussain Nawaz, party member and former finance minister Ishaq Dar among others.

Maryam, and Capt. Safdar had not attended the wedding ceremony as their names were on the Exit Control List during Imran Khan led PTI regime.